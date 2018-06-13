

CTV Windsor





A preliminary hearing has determined a Leamington man will stand trial charged with second degree murder in the death of his wife.

The hearing for Cheng Sun, 52, wrapped up in a Windsor court on Wednesday.

Sun was previously charged with the more serious offence of first degree murder.

Weqiong Du-Sun, 46, was found dead at a diner at Talbot St. East and Princess St. in Leamington on June 29, 2017.

Sun's lawyer Frank Miller tells AM800's Teresinha Medeiros he is happy with the outcome.

"This certainly represents a place that we can go forward from and come to an ultimate resolution of the case or a trial that we find satisfactory," says Miller.

The case now moves to Superior court where trial dates will be set, likely in the new year.