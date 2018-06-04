

CTV Windsor





A former Windsor city hall employee charged with fraud was in court Monday for the start of her trial.

Angela Berry is accused of issuing a series of cheques she benefited from in 2014 and 2015.

AM800 reports she pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Berry worked as a financial analyst at the time of the alleged offences.

She used to be a city auditor, but took a stress leave. When she returned to work in 2013, she was given a position in the parks and forestry department as an analyst.

Bobbi-Jo Reive was the first Crown witness to take the stand. She was the city employee who first discovered vague and unusual invoices, prompting the city investigation which led to the charges.

Reive testified that she was surprised that Berry had 'signing authority' for cheques.

The trial is scheduled to last one week.