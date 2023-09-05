Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack begins today

Nathaniel Veltman,20, is pictured in this sketch from his virtual appearance in court on June 6, 2021. Nathaniel Veltman,20, is pictured in this sketch from his virtual appearance in court on June 6, 2021.

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver