Transport trucks backed up on Huron Church Road heading to Canada-US border
Published Friday, September 10, 2021 10:57AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 10, 2021 10:59AM EDT
Transport truck traffic was lined up on Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Transport truck traffic was lined up on Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing Friday morning.
No word yet on what was causing the backup, but traffic seemed to ease later in the morning.
The U.S. border is closed to non-essential travel, but the Canadian land border is open to eligible fully-vaccinated Americans.
Canada-bound traffic did not appear to be affected.
Updated border wait times are available at the Canada Border Service Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection websites.