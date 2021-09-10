WINDSOR, ONT. -- Transport truck traffic was lined up on Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing Friday morning.

No word yet on what was causing the backup, but traffic seemed to ease later in the morning.

The U.S. border is closed to non-essential travel, but the Canadian land border is open to eligible fully-vaccinated Americans.

Canada-bound traffic did not appear to be affected.

Updated border wait times are available at the Canada Border Service Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection websites.