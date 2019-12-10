Essex County OPP are looking to identify a suspect after a string of break-ins in Tecumseh.

Police say the incidents took place in the early morning hours on Monday.

At 5 a.m., officers say the suspect forcibly entered three businesses, two in the 13000 block of Tecumseh Road and another in the 300 block of Manning Road.

Once inside, the suspect removed a quantity of merchandise from each business and fled the area.

Toys being collected to donate to area families in need were also stolen from one business.

Police say the suspect has distinct facial features, including a black eye.

A possible suspect vehicle involved is a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox (or similar), white in colour.

The OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) is asking that anyone who recognizes this individual, call the OPP at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.