Town of Essex hosts 2024 Ontario Lifeguard Championships for the first time

Dozens of competitors spent the weekend rescuing "victims" in mock scenarios during the 2024 Ontario Lifeguard Championships in Essex, Ont.

“This is the first time it's ever been hosted in this area,” the town's manager of recreation and culture Cynthia Cakebread said Saturday.

“We’ve spent years travelling up and down the 401 to get to the events that have been hosted, primarily in the GTA.”

There are 52 competitors split up into 17 teams — numbers which officials said point to the event's "growth" compared to last year.

"It's been a slow comeback from COVID,” added Cakebread.

The competitors are from across Ontario and are active lifeguards in their own communities.

They were put through three different challenges: first aid, assessment and rescue.

The teams come into the pool area, not knowing what they’ll be tasked to do.

They will have to assess the situation, provide the best care they can and rescue as many swimmers as possible in a short period of time.

“It’s just an excellent resource in terms of training these lifeguards who would potentially deal with some victims and modalities in real life on the pool deck,” said Cakebread.

The competitors are rated for their actions by a crew of more than a dozen judges.

Competing, according to Cakebread, is about more than just securing a high ranking.

“The staff that go and participate in these events, their confidence levels, their ability levels, their evaluative levels all come up as a result of it,” said Cakebread

“You don’t come to work every day to rescue someone. You hope you never do. So it’s a good way for them to keep sharp on their skills."