

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





AMHERSTBURG, Ont. - The Town of Amherstburg got a pitch from students at Stella Maris School on Monday night, hoping the town will allow tiny houses to be built in the municipality.

The idea was born of a perceived need to create more affordable, accessible and ecologically responsible housing in the community.

The group, a Lego robotic team, proposes the town amend its bylaws to allow tiny houses, which could be as small as 28-square metres.

The students believe the small houses will appeal to cash-strapped millennials, who could in turn save money and spend it in the local economy and also lead to more ‘urban densification.’