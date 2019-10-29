Tiny houses idea pitched to Amherstburg council
Rich Garton, CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 9:33AM EDT
AMHERSTBURG, Ont. - The Town of Amherstburg got a pitch from students at Stella Maris School on Monday night, hoping the town will allow tiny houses to be built in the municipality.
The idea was born of a perceived need to create more affordable, accessible and ecologically responsible housing in the community.
The group, a Lego robotic team, proposes the town amend its bylaws to allow tiny houses, which could be as small as 28-square metres.
The students believe the small houses will appeal to cash-strapped millennials, who could in turn save money and spend it in the local economy and also lead to more ‘urban densification.’