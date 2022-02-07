Three Windsor-Essex manufacturers getting $2 million from provincial government

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, tours Canadian Premier Supplements in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Source: Vic Fedeli / Twitter) Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, tours Canadian Premier Supplements in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Source: Vic Fedeli / Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories