Three people die after house fire in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent fire officials confirmed three people have died after a house fire in Wallaceburg Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 315 Elgin St. for a house fire around 2 a.m. Chatham Kent Fire Service Chief Chris Case said the large building is divided into individual dwelling units. Crews responded to a fatal fire in Wallaceburg, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)

“Two persons rescued from the home have been confirmed deceased,” said a statement from Chatham-Kent fire.

Fire public educator Whitney Burk said the two individuals were rescued and CPR was administered.

“One individual was given continued resuscitation by EMS and transferred to hospital and was pronounced deceased,” she said.

Case said one male and one female were pulled out of the residence. One person thought to be inside remains unaccounted.

Fire officials said later Thursday afternoon that a third body has been recovered from the basement of the structure.

The Ontario Fire Marshal also be attended the scene. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

'Very sad'

Neighbour John Worthington says he’s lived nearby most of his life.

“Back in the 60s I was in high school and it was the house of the leading citizens in town,” says Worthington.

He walked by Thursday afternoon and saw what remained of the once impressive home.

“It’s very sad, the house became a very derelict house in the last 20 years,” he adds.