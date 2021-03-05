WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases in the region and three additional deaths.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed to 392 people.

Medical health officer Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave his weekly epidemiological summary on Friday.

He says the per cent positivity of the COVID-19 tests for the full week was 2.6 per cent, but 2.5 per cent over the last seven days. Windsor-Essex has the eighth-highest per cent in the province.

The most recently completed case rate was 54.1 cases per 100,000 population, but the most recent rate for the last seven days was 39.3.

The Ro(effective) is 0.73. That is an improvement from last week when it was 1.03.

Ahmed says based on these indicators the region is on the bubble between the current red zone and the less-restricted orange zone. Ontario usually releases level changes in the COVID-19 response framework on Fridays, but Ahmed says he has not heard from the province.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,095 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,468 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

2 cases are outbreak related

11 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

7 cases are community acquired

9 are still being investigated.

The health unit says 235 cases are considered active. There are 46 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, with 10 people in the ICU.

There are 12 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, two community outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks, two in retirement homes and one school outbreak at Monseigneur Jean Noel.