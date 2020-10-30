WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say three men went to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds and they are trying to figure out if the incidents are related.

Officers first responded to the 1300 block of Pierre Avenue for a report of a stabbing on around 3 p.m on Thursday.

Police found a man with multiple stab wounds outside a residence. The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the initial stabbing investigation, a second man was located in the area with multiple stab wounds. He was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they received information that a third man arrived at a hospital, also suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The scene was contained and multiple officers canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate and is looking for any information in relation to this incident.

As part of the investigation, detectives are trying to determine if any or all of the incidents are related. They are seeking any information from the public as the injured males are not cooperating at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.