Three Blenheim men charged with drug trafficking

Chatham-Kent police have charged three men with gun and drug-related charges in Blenheim.

On Thursday at 5:15 p.m., members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team, executed simultaneous drug warrants at homes on Regent Street and Chatham Street South as part of a drug investigation.

As a result of these warrants, police say about $4,500 worth of controlled substances were seized. Drug paraphernalia, a large amount of Canadian currency, stolen property, and ammunition were also seized.

A 48-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with failing to comply with a probation order, possession of stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and five counts of possession of firearms/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

A 34-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with failing to comply with a probation order, possession of stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

A 27-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with possession of stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

All three men were transported to police headquarters. Two men were released with conditions and a future court date of Dec. 11. One man was released to the Ontario Provincial Police with the same conditions and future court date.