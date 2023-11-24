WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Three Blenheim men charged with drug trafficking

    A cop car with the Chatham-Kent Police Service is shown in the file photo. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) A cop car with the Chatham-Kent Police Service is shown in the file photo. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Chatham-Kent police have charged three men with gun and drug-related charges in Blenheim.

    On Thursday at 5:15 p.m., members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team, executed simultaneous drug warrants at homes on Regent Street and Chatham Street South as part of a drug investigation.

    As a result of these warrants, police say about $4,500 worth of controlled substances were seized. Drug paraphernalia, a large amount of Canadian currency, stolen property, and ammunition were also seized.

    A 48-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with failing to comply with a probation order, possession of stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and five counts of possession of firearms/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

    A 34-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with failing to comply with a probation order, possession of stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

    A 27-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with possession of stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

    All three men were transported to police headquarters. Two men were released with conditions and a future court date of Dec. 11. One man was released to the Ontario Provincial Police with the same conditions and future court date.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News