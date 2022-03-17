Thomas Kelly no longer CAO for Chatham-Kent

As of Thursday, Thomas Kelly is no longer an employee of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

In November of last year, Kelly was announced as the next Chief Administrative Officer after incumbent Don Shropshire retired.

"We understand that there may be questions about this matter. The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has a responsibility to respect the privacy of our employees. The Municipality will not be making any further comments at this time."

Shropshire remains the CAO at this time.