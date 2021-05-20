WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the number of new cases in the region is fluctuating this week. WECHU reported 16 new cases of the virus on Monday and 70 new cases on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 422 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,255 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,485 people who have recovered.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

16 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

18 cases are community acquired

1 is travel-related to the U.S.

1 case is still under investigation.

More coming.