Third opioid overdose alert issued in less than a month

The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified an elevated number of opioid overdoses between June 2 and June 8.

In total, there were 15 opioid overdoses reported amongst Emergency Department visits, nine of which involved fentanyl.

This is the third opioid overdose-related alert in less than a month.

Partners involved in the WECOSS, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and police services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.