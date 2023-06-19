Theft suspect sought after multiple items stolen from Huron Church Road store
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a theft on Huron Church Road.
On May 27 around 3:45 p.m., police say the suspect stole multiple items from a store in the 1550 block of Huron Church.
The suspect is described as a white male, between 50 and 60 years old, approximately 5’9”, with a small build, grey hair, and a moustache.
If you have any information regarding his identity or whereabouts, please contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
