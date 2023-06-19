Theft suspect sought after multiple items stolen from Huron Church Road store

Police say the suspect stole multiple items from a store in the 1550 block of Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont. (Source: WPS) Police say the suspect stole multiple items from a store in the 1550 block of Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont. (Source: WPS)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver