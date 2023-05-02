Theft of Sea-Doos in Lakeshore investigated by OPP

OPP are asking the public for help after the theft of two Sea-Doos in Lakeshore.

The OPP Lakeshore Detachment received a theft report from a property on Charron Beach Road on April 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Sometime overnight on April 27, a Red Sea-Doo GTX and a Blue Sea-Doo GTI with were taken. Also taken was a Seadoo trailer with Ontario licence plate #H6608X. There is no estimate on the value of the stolen property at this time. Two Sea-Doos reported stolen in Lakeshore, Ont. (Source: OPP)

Police say the suspect vehicle was captured on the surveillance video driving westbound on County Road 22 Through Belle River at a high rate of speed.

Officers say a vehicle of interest was photographed by a neighbor who thought was suspicious that had been in the area earlier in the day. Vehicle of interest after Sea-Doo theft in Lakeshore, Ont. (Source: OPP)

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.