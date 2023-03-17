The Weather Word of the Day – Cloud (Part One)

High and low clouds depicted are an indication varying thermodynamics at play. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) High and low clouds depicted are an indication varying thermodynamics at play. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver