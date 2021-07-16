LONDON, ONT. -- The circus is coming to town!

The Border City Dance Company and Rockstar Music Hall will present their original production, 'Steampunk Circus' along with Aerialist Deanna.

"I used to teach a lot of yoga until aerial performance started blowing up for me," Deanna explained. "A lot of my energy is in aerial performance, I also coach it now and I’m dabbling more in the directing side."

The aerialists performing are Deanna's students and colleagues.

The event will feature aerial choreography, dance, music and theatre

Steampunk Circus, an all-ages drive-in theatre attraction takes place Friday until Sunday.

"People simply pick a time and purchase tickets online in advance. They then pull into the parking lot at Rockstar Music Hall, park in front of the outdoor stage, tune into a radio station that will broadcast the show soundtrack and live music, and enjoy the entertainment from the safety of their vehicles."

Tickets can be purchased on their website.