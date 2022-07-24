The opening of the Can-Am Police-Fire Games is days away

The opening ceremonies for the Can-Am Police-Fire Games is two days away.

The Riverfront will welcome hundreds of first responders from across North America from July 26 – 31.

There are 44 sporting events taking place in and around Windsor-Essex County including 'Fire Fit', Saturday morning.

Windsor Fire and Rescue is hosting 'Women on Fire' in addition to 'Fire Fit'.

Women 18 years of age and over are invited to test their fitness in the combat challenge course.

Registration is free with two 2-hour sessions being offered at 8 a.m. and noon.