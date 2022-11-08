The ‘Holiday Teen Drive’ aims to provide gifts for youth

When it comes to giving to disadvantaged youth at Christmas time — sometimes teens are the forgotten ones.

So a local company is launching its first annual charity Holiday Teen Drive to provide Christmas gifts for disadvantaged teens.

The initiative will also benefit the Sandwich Teen Action Group (STAG).

From now until Dec. 16, public donations of age-appropriate, new and unwrapped gifts for teens between 13 and 18 years of age are welcomed.

Victoria Rubio, owner of VR Success Services — a mother and a career social worker — felt that there was a need for this important and sometimes overlooked demographic.

"On the webpage we have put a wish list,” said Rubio. “There's things in there like hoodies, t-shirts, headphones - but there are also other things, you know, gift cards for different things like movies, experiences. Those are always welcomed by teens."

For more information about making a donation for the Holiday Teen Drive visit VR Success Services website.