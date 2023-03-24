The first official 'tiny home' build unveiled in Essex
Essex centre's first "petite" house is now a home.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday following construction of this tiny home — with most of the features and benefits of a full sized home but on a smaller scale.
The house is designed to offer an alternative solution for those looking for a more affordable living arrangement than a conventional house or condominium.
A look inside the first official ‘tiny home’ build in Essex, Ont. on Friday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
The company, Petite Homes, handled the entire process from initial design, to the delivery of the keys to the client. They partnered with Alliance General Contracting of Windsor Inc. to build and finish the modern and handsome home.
"So it's like a petite home. It's in between a tiny home and a bungalow and it's perfect, low maintenance,” said new tiny home owner Cherri Robbins.
“Everything was just geared to when I eventually end up in a wheelchair so I can make my way around."
A look inside the first official ‘tiny home’ build in Essex, Ont. on Friday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
The future of tiny homes in Ontario may get a boost now that more municipalities are passing bylaws to allow for their zoning and construction.
More information about Petite Homes is available online.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Most Canadians believe speeding tickets should be tied to income: poll
A new survey conducted by Research Co. found that the majority of Canadians support tying speeding tickets to income, otherwise known as ‘progressive punishment.’
Trudeau says his kids 'no longer access' TikTok after Canadian government ban
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's teenage daughter and son, Ella-Grace and Xavier, 'no longer access TikTok,' the father of three told reporters during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Ottawa on March 24.
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
As it happened: U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Canada
After a day of meetings on Parliament Hill, U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced updates on various cross-border issues. CTVNews.ca breaks down Biden's first presidential visit to Canada, as it happened.
Canada’s Ivvavik National Park among most remote and beautiful places in the world: Big 7 Travel
Global travel site Big 7 Travel ranked the most remote and beautiful places in the world, and only one Canadians location—Ivvavik national park—is among them.
Eugene Levy, Sarah Polley, Jean Chretien, the two Michaels among guests at Biden gala dinner
Notable people will be in attendance at Friday’s gala dinner with U.S. President Joe Biden, hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum, including former prime ministers and celebrities.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau introduces Jill Biden to curling during Ottawa visit
The first lady of the United States got a sweeping introduction to Canadian sports culture in Ottawa Friday as Sophie Gregoire Trudeau took Jill Biden to the curling rink for her first trip to Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Fake ‘Catch the Ace’ tickets reportedly being sold in Hagersville
Organizers of the ‘Catch the Ace’ lottery in Hagersville are warning the public about fake tickets as the jackpot climbs closer to $2 million.
-
Did you see the northern lights? Photos show lights dancing across southern Ontario
An uncommon phenomenon lit up the skies across southern Ontario on Thursday night, including in Waterloo region where the aurora borealis – also known as the northern lights - shone bright enough to see with the naked eye.
-
Alleged death threats sent to regional chair, court documents show
A Kitchener man has been arrested by Waterloo regional police for making alleged death threats towards Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman.
London
-
Cinder block thrown through window of south London restaurant
A London man was arrested early Friday morning after being spotted throwing a cinder block through the front door of a restaurant, according to police.
-
Byron barn battle takes another twist: volunteers vow to assist elderly man with hard labour
An elderly Byron man said he received numerous offers of help to clear away rotting barn rubble from his property, after a London, Ont. city council committee endorsed a recommendation to grant a demolition permit.
-
There's a growing need for Iranian stem cell donors: one non-profit explains how you can help
“Iranian Donor Save Lives Campaign is run by the Stem Cell Club, a non-profit donor recruitment organization that aims to increase the stem cell registry with more ethnically diverse individuals,” said Farnaz Farahbakhsh, the lead for the campaign.
Barrie
-
Barrie restaurants, bars brace for most significant alcohol tax jump in 40 years
Canada's restaurant industry is bracing for the biggest jump in the country's alcohol excise duty in more than 40 years, spurring warnings the tax hike could force some bars and restaurants out of business.
-
One of 7 men charged in Elnaz Hajtamiri case to be released from custody
One of the seven men charged in connection with the alleged frying pan assault and attempted abduction of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri weeks before her disappearance will be released from custody.
-
Barrie man at the centre of violent arrest sentenced for unrelated charges
Skyler Kent, the man violently arrested in downtown Barrie in 2021, pleaded guilty to multiple unrelated charges and one for threatening the arresting officer and was sentenced Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's 2022 Sunshine List is out. Who was the top earner?
Ontario's so-called sunshine list is out and the three top paid public employees in the province are all at Ontario Power Generation.
-
Sudbury police charge OPP sergeant with criminal harassment
CTV News has learned an Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 22 years of service has been charged in Sudbury with criminal harassment.
-
Ontario PC cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton resigns
Merrilee Fullerton, a longtime cabinet minister in Doug Ford's government, unexpectedly resigned Friday, forcing the premier to name a new minister to the children, community and social services post.
Ottawa
-
Biden visits Ottawa: U.S. president wraps up two-day trip to Ottawa
Heavy security and sparse crowds gathered in downtown Ottawa for day two of U.S. President Joe Biden's whirlwind visit to the capital.
-
Fullerton resigns as MPP for Kanata-Carleton
Kanata-Carleton Progressive Conservative MPP Merrilee Fullerton announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that she had tendered her resignation to Premier Doug Ford.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Northern Lights seen over Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents who looked to the sky Thursday night were treated with a rare sight.
Toronto
-
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
-
Ontario's 2022 Sunshine List is out. Who was the top earner?
Ontario's so-called sunshine list is out and the three top paid public employees in the province are all at Ontario Power Generation.
-
Ontario photographer captures Thursday's northern lights, reveals how best to see them tonight
An astrophotographer from southern Ontario captured Thursday night's display of the Aurora Borealis and has offered some tips and tricks for catching a glimpse of them yourself tonight.
Montreal
-
Airbnb to pull listings that don't have proper permits in Quebec
Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings that don't have a proper permit from the Quebec government. The San Francisco-based company made the announcement eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.
-
Legault hails Canada-U.S. deal on Roxham Road 'a great victory'
Quebec Premier François Legault said he was 'happy' that Roxham Road will be 'closed' at midnight Friday as part of the agreement announced between Canada and the United States on asylum seekers.
-
'Three inches too long': NDG restaurant told terrace doesn't comply with city regulations
A restaurant owner in NDG says he's facing a $5,000 dollar bill to replace his terrace because he was told by the city that the one he's had for the past two years is a few centimetres too large.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Students hailed for aiding stabbed staff member; school principal and parents thank community
Two students are being recognized for their quick actions, and school administration and parents are thanking the community, after a difficult week at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S.
-
Woman injured in west Saint John shooting, three suspects arrested
Police say a woman is in hospital following a shooting in west Saint John, N.B., early Friday morning and three suspects have been arrested.
-
Provinces compete to retain, recruit health-care workers
As competition for health-care workers heats up, so too does the bidding.
Winnipeg
-
'If it ain't broke, don't fix it': Proposed liquor in grocery stores pilot brings mixed reactions
There are mixed feelings in Manitoba about a proposed plan to expand liquor sales and put beer, wine and hard alcohol on the shelves of retailers like grocery stores.
-
'A sad thing that happens': Town of Arborg dealing with increase in stray cats
A town in Manitoba's Interlake area is trying to find new homes for stray cats that were dumped in the community.
-
Manitoba First Nation enforcing new measures to combat drug crisis
A Manitoba First Nation is enacting measures to combat an ongoing drug and addiction crisis while also calling on the federal and provincial governments to do more to address drug-related deaths within northern remote Indigenous communities.
Calgary
-
1 missing as 2 houses burn in afternoon fire in northwest Calgary
One person is missing and a dog is dead after two homes caught fire Friday afternoon in northwest Calgary.
-
Woman and toddler go missing; police tap public for assistance
Raushan Zhussupova, 63, and her grandson Kian Basiri, 1, were last seen around 11:20 a.m. on Friday in Windsor Park in the city’s southwest, when the pair left for a walk.
-
Frankenstein is back, this time with puppets
Calgary's Andrew G. Cooper is taking the storytelling leap from Fraggle Rock to Frankenstein.
Edmonton
-
Road closures for Edmonton police funeral procession announced
The procession is scheduled to leave the Alberta Legislature grounds toward Rogers Place at approximately 11:45 a.m.
-
'Art brings a lot of joy': Edmontonians create shows of support for fallen officers
Ashley Rosenow knows how difficult it is to be a police officer because she used to be one. Now, she is one of many Edmontonians creating shows of support for fallen Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan, their families and their fellow officers.
-
U of A approves tuition hikes despite pleas from students over affordability
A tuition increase of 5.5 per cent for domestic students and current international students was approved by the University of Alberta Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
TransLink still planning fare increases after $479M provincial funding announcement
Two weeks after it received $479 million in funding from the provincial government to help stabilize its operations, TransLink is expected to approve an increase in fares for Metro Vancouver transit users.
-
Maple Ridge homeowner catches break-and-enter suspect in the act, RCMP say
A suspect has been arrested after he was caught allegedly attempting to break into a Maple Ridge resident's shed Thursday night.
-
City: 570 structures removed from DTES encampment since August, tensions rising
Protesters held a sign reading “no displacement” and “eviction kills” on Friday, as Vancouver police and city staff continued work to clear a tent city growing in the Downtown Eastside.