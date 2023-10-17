The Denim and Diamonds Gala is back, giving guests the chance to give back to community charities and get glammed-up for an entertaining night.

The Circle of Seven charity is hosting its signature fundraiser at the Greek Hellenic Centre on Walker Road on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The evening features live music with the Carson Janik Country Band, with food and drinks along with live and silent auctions.

Rob Agnew, of Manor Realty in Windsor, is one of the founders of the Circle of Seven Charity that has given back to Windsor-Essex for the last three decades by supporting smaller, lower-profile charitable organizations in the community.

“We love to help individuals or groups who do not get any or very little government funding,” said Agnew.

“And, a lot of these groups fall through the cracks because of that, and they do such great work but they struggle because of funding.”

AM800's Kathie McMann will be the local celebrity host.

Tickets are $100 with proceeds supporting local charities like Sleep In Heavenly Piece and W.E. Care For Kids, The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA – Windsor) – amongst others.

Visit the Circle of Seven for information and to buy tickets.