

CTV Windsor





The trial of a man charged in connection to a crash that killed an Amherstburg skateboarder has resumed in a Windsor court.

Brandin Crosier, 24, has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence in the death of 30-year-old Adam Pouget.

The father of four was skateboarding to work when he was struck and killed on County Road 18 in Amherstburg on Nov. 17, 2016.

The trial resumed with court hearing a videotaped statement made by an Amherstburg police officer inside the ER at hospital.

Senior Const. Viktor Burany was the lead investigator and he used his body cam to record the interview.

Crosier told police he was on his way to work around 6:35 a.m. and was running behind.

He told police he was eastbound on County Road 18, travelling at 90-kilometers per hour, when he went to pass a slower vehicle in front.

He told police “it was really foggy and this silhouette just popped in front of me. I woke up on the other side of the road, with glass all over me.”

Crosier's car struck Pouget in the westbound lane. Burany testified the hood was smashed, the windshield shattered and the roof was damaged from "end to end.”

On cross-examination, Burany testified it was dark at the time of the crash and foggy, there are no streetlights on County Road 18 and Pouget was wearing "dark clothing.”

An OPP accident reconstructionist also testified. Const. Mark Japp was asked to come to the scene to extract and analyze the cars' data recorder.

Japp said four seconds before the impact, the car was travelling 102 kilometers per hour and slowly increased speed at the time of the collision and the airbags deployed.

Japp testified the car was travelling at a speed of 112 km/hr.

The trial continues on Tuesday, with a break on Wednesday and then resuming Thursday.

Defence lawyer Pat Ducharme tells CTV News he expects the trial will wrap up by then.