WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario local bargaining unit and the Greater Essex County District School board have ratified a new contract agreement.

The tentative local agreement was reached on July 31 and has now been finalized by both parties.

“The representatives of each group will continue to work together collaboratively to implement the new agreement,” said a GECDSB news release.

The tentative agreement aimed to provide stability and security moving forward for employees and the board, the school board said at the time.

Ratification meetings took place over the last few months before the agreement was finalized Saturday.

The ETFO Teacher Bargaining Unit represents about 1,585 teachers in GECDSB elementary schools.