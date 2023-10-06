Windsor

    • Temporary repairs made to damaged Enbridge gas line

    Approximately 140 Enbridge Gas customers are without service after a gas leak at a Tecumseh, Ont. truck stop on Oct. 5, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Approximately 140 Enbridge Gas customers are without service after a gas leak at a Tecumseh, Ont. truck stop on Oct. 5, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

    Temporary repairs to a damaged gas distribution line in Tecumseh were completed Thursday night, according to Enbridge.

    A statement from the company sent to CTV News said, "Given the complexity, this took more time than anticipated. Enbridge Gas began the process of restoring service to affected customers this morning [Friday] at approximately 8 a.m."

    The utlities company expects to have the process complete where access can be gained to homes and businesses, by later in the day Friday.

    Customers have been notified by automated phone message.

    As previously reported, a leak sprung when a road grader turning around in a parking lot near a Tecumseh truck stop and struck and damaged an above grade distribution system.

