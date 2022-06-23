Temperature feeling much more seasonal in Windsor-Essex
Much more seasonal temperatures are in store for Windsor-Essex on Thursday.
All of the heat warnings have expired in southern Ontario and there will be a slight break from the humidity.
The average temperature for this day according to Environment Canada is 26.4 C.
Thursday: Sunny. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 10 or very high.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low 12.
Friday: Sunny. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 32.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31.
Monday: Sunny. High 25.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 27.
