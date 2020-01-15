WINDSOR -- Windsor police say two youths have been arrested after a violent assault was caught on camera and posted online.

Officers responded to a call related to an assault report on Tuesday.

It was reported that a male youth was physically assaulted near the Forest Glade skate park at 3205 Forest Glade Dr. on Monday around 5 p.m. by two male suspects.

In the video, the victim can be seen being kicked in the face and repeatedly punched in the head.

Police say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the assault.

No weapons are believed to be involved in the incident, according to police.

Through investigation, two male suspects were identified and subsequently arrested without incident. This is not believed to be a random assault.

Both males are facing an assault charge.

Due to the fact both accused males in this matter are young offenders, they cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

This matter remains under active investigation by the Major Crime Branch.

Police say investigators are aware of a video reported to be involved in the incident and this video is part of the active investigation.

Officers are reminding the public that if you witness a crime in progress, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.