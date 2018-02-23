

CTV Windsor





A 29-year-old Windsor man has been charged with sexual interference involving a teenage girl while he was working at a Forest Glade pizzeria.

Patrol officers were called to a residence for a sexual assault report on Saturday.

Police say investigation determined that a female victim who was in her early teens had been victimized on a number of occasions by a man who works at a pizzeria in the Forest Glade area.

The Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation.

It was determined that alleged offences were believed to have taken place between early December of 2017 - late January of 2018, with some of the occurrences taking place at the pizzeria.

On Tuesday, the suspect was arrested at the pizzeria without incident.

Daniel Eichner, 29, from Windsor, is charged with three counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, and invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.