Windsor police say a 16-year-old has been charged after two men were robbed in separate incidents.

On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of an armed robbery.

Information received was that a male suspect had approached an adult male victim in the area of Randolph Street and Wyandotte Street West, brandished a firearm, and robbed the victim of some property.

Officers located the victim. No injuries were reported. A description of the suspect was obtained and a search of the area was launched.

Minutes later, another call for service was received, reporting that a second adult male victim had been robbed of some property by a male suspect again brandishing a firearm.

Police say the second robbery occurred in the area of Sunset Avenue and Wyandotte Street West.

Officers located the second victim. No injuries were reported. A description of the suspect was obtained, and officers believed that the same suspect was responsible for both robberies.

At 3:40 p.m., officers spotted a male matching the suspect description in the area of Huron Church Road and College Avenue. The suspect ran from police in a westerly direction.

Officers set up containment of the area.

Five minutes later, officers located the suspect hiding in a ditch along the fence line of a field in the area of Felix Avenue and Edison Street.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

He was found to be in possession of the reported stolen property.

During a search of the area, officers located and seized what is believed to be the involved weapon. Examination of the weapon determined it to be a replica firearm.

The arrested suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male from Windsor.

He is charged with robbery with weapon X2, and possession of stolen property valued under $5000 X2.

Due to the fact that the accused is a young offender, he cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Windsor Police Service would like to allow this case to serve again as a reminder of how dangerous replica firearms can be if used in the commission of an offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.