

CTV Windsor





Tecumseh's fire chief is retiring after 38 years.

Chief Doug Pitre started as a volunteer fire fighter while he worked at Chrysler and became deputy chief when he retired as an autoworker in 2006.

Pitre says he's most proud of the better working relationship he feels he's fostered with fire fighters.

His last official duty will be to help host the open house at the fire hall on July 12 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. before leaving the post.

The town has put out a call for applications for his replacement.