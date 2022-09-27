Tecumseh Road East closed in both directions following collision involving pedestrian

Windsor police say a pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tecumseh Road East.

Police have closed Tecumseh Road East between Buckingham Drive and Avenue due to the crash that occurred Tuesday around 4:15 p.m.

Police say an elderly man was struck while crossing the street, he was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Tecumseh Rd. E. between Buckingham and Rivard will be closed in both directions for an unknown period of time due to a collision. #YQGTraffic -14398 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 27, 2022

Accident reconstruction officers are on scene and the collision is under investigation.

Police say the road will be closed in both directions for “an unknown period of time.”