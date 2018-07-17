

CTV Windsor





Tecumseh Fire has implemented a burn ban until further notice.

Lack of rainfall has led to increased dry conditions which are ideal for rapid fire spread.

The burn ban applies to all areas of the town and no permits will be issued according to Tecumseh’s Fire and Rescue Services Prevention Officer.

However, Bob Hamilton adds residents can still use their barbecues and propane fuel tables.

Residents are encouraged to think about fire safety while outside with such things as extinguishing cigarettes or cigars in ashtrays or buckets of sand.

People are also asked to refrain from using fireworks or sparklers, not to leave fire tables unattended and remove flammable materials like dry leaves, branches and wood which could ignite.

Meanwhile a similar open fire ban continues in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent which was announced on Friday.

People heading out on vacation to northern areas of the province are being asked to check local burning restrictions.

The Ministry of Natural Resource and Forestry has implemented a "Restricted Fire Zone" in parts of Northeastern Ontario, which means a total fire ban in those areas as parts experience wildfires currently burning.