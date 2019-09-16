Tecumseh council has approved fundraising program and committee for its proposed $54 million multi-use sportsplex.

The committee is expected to include citizen and council representation.

A recruitment process to fill positions will be handled through the clerks department.

The first order of business for the group is to work on a donor recognition program before starting local fundraising efforts.

The sportsplex would transform the town’s existing arena off of Lesperance Road.

The new facility would include indoor hardcourts, a FIFA-sized soccer field, and gymnasium.

There’s a possibility the complex will also include a cardiac wellness centre — to be named The Bob Probert Cardiac Centre — in addition to several other amenities.

The town also continues to pursue funding from upper levels of government is underway.

Mayor Gary McNamara believes the Investing in Canadian Infrastructure Program could cover as much as 73 per cent of the cost, leaving the town to pay $12 to $13 million.