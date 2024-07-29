Team Canada’s World Juniors tear up the rink at WFCU Centre

Canada's best junior hockey players showcased their talents on Monday afternoon in Windsor.

It's called the "Summer Showcase" - an initiative of Hockey Canada.

Spectators took advantage of an opportunity to see some of the best junior hockey players in Canada and the world exhibit their skills on the ice at the WFCU Centre.

The team is ramping up practices and preparation for exhibition games in the coming days and weeks against national teams from around the world, including rival Team USA.

The next major tournament for the team and the biggest one of the year is the world juniors that take place in Ottawa in December.

Oliver Bonk, son of former NHL player Radek Bonk, is a Team Canada defenceman. Bonk is enthusiastic about the team coming together under head coach Dave Cameron.

"Dave's going to ask a lot of us but he's also going to give a lot back,” said Bonk.

“He's a great coach. We know from playing against Ottawa - a very well coached team and he's really prepared for this tournament. So, it just kind of listen to what he has to say, make sure you bring your game and we'll be OK."

Team Canada will play an inter-squad game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the WFCU Centre. Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. they will host Team Sweden.