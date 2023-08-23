Swimming not recommended at Windsor beach

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) issued a beach warning Wednesday for Sandpoint Beach due to high bacterial counts.

The riverside area beach was deemed unsafe for swimming this week as results from WECHU’s water quality monitoring found E.coli levels of up to 456.

Swimming is not recommended at beaches with E. coli levels of 200 or higher as the bacteria may post a risk to health.

Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, and Seacliff Beach are all open to swimmers.