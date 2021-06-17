WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says three beaches are closed for swimming due to high levels of bacteria.

Swimming is not recommended at Belle River Beach, Mettawas Beach in Kingsville and Sandpoint Beach in Windsor, based on water samples taken by the health unit.

The local beaches that are open are Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach and Seacliff Beach.

Bacteria levels at those beaches are below provincial standards.

The health unit says the bacterial counts reflect the conditions at the time of sampling, which is done every Monday. Weather conditions and lake levels can change the conditions.