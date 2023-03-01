Swastikas spray-painted on Chatham Cenotaph: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after the Chatham Cenotaph was damaged with blue spray paint.
Sometime overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:40 a.m., an unknown person(s) used blue spray paint to damage the Cenotaph at Sixth Street at King Street West with what police tell CTV News Windsor is a swastika.
“I was advised the city was asked to clean it, but I can not confirm it has been done or completed,” said Const. Lynette Hodder. “We take these incidents very seriously and ask anyone with information to come forward and anyone in the area with surveillance footage to check their footage for information that may help us identify the offender.”
If you have any information or video to help identify the suspects, please contact Const. Jordan Tone at jordant@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600.
Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
