A bizarre crash in downtown Windsor.

A Ford Escape SUV somehow ended up on top of a small Nissan Versa parked on the side of the road on Goyeau Street just south of Ellis Street around 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to bystanders, there were no injuries.

Nobody is quite sure how it happened.

John Nymann, the owner of the parked car, says he was out with his family when a neighbour called to say his vehicle had been involved 'in an incident.’

“I was very surprised, surprised to see that my car was involved in this type of thing but also that the young lady who is driving the SUV that hit our car is totally uninjured,” says Nymann. “At least she seems to be, so we are very thankful for that.”

Windsor police say they continue to investigate.