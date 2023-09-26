Suspect sought in alleged east Windsor vehicle theft, arson

Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a Jeep Wrangler from an east side parking lot before setting it ablaze, completely demolishing the vehicle.

Police say the male suspect arrived at the parking lot of a business in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East around 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 in an older-model jaguar. He opened the door of an unattended Jeep Wrangler, hopped in side and drove off.

About 40 minutes later, officers were dispatched to the area of Wildwood Drive and Holly Crescent for a report of a vehicle on fire. The stolen Jeep Wrangler was discovered completely destroyed, with arson as the suspected cause.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned man, heavier-set and bald with short facial hair. At the time of the incident, he wore black shorts, white shoes, sunglasses, a red shirt with “Reebok” in lines across the chest and a red ball cap.

The stolen vehicle is described as a black 2007 Jeep Wrangler with Ontario licence plate CZXL113.

The suspect vehicle is a gold, older-model Jaguar, four-door sedan, with a licence plate similar to BENY027.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com