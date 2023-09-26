Windsor

    • Suspect sought in alleged east Windsor vehicle theft, arson

    Windsor police are looking for this suspect in connection to an alleged theft and arson in east Windsor on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service) Windsor police are looking for this suspect in connection to an alleged theft and arson in east Windsor on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

    Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a Jeep Wrangler from an east side parking lot before setting it ablaze, completely demolishing the vehicle.

    Police say the male suspect arrived at the parking lot of a business in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East around 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 in an older-model jaguar. He opened the door of an unattended Jeep Wrangler, hopped in side and drove off.

    About 40 minutes later, officers were dispatched to the area of Wildwood Drive and Holly Crescent for a report of a vehicle on fire. The stolen Jeep Wrangler was discovered completely destroyed, with arson as the suspected cause.

    Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned man, heavier-set and bald with short facial hair. At the time of the incident, he wore black shorts, white shoes, sunglasses, a red shirt with “Reebok” in lines across the chest and a red ball cap.

    The stolen vehicle is described as a black 2007 Jeep Wrangler with Ontario licence plate CZXL113.

    The suspect vehicle is a gold, older-model Jaguar, four-door sedan, with a licence plate similar to BENY027.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Tom Mulcair: Why Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign

    Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign as House Speaker after he invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament. But, as former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in a column for CTVNews.ca, if history is going to retain the profound embarrassment caused by his mistake, it should also recognize the contributions Rota has made to democratic life.

    Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam

    An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News