WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect charged in connection to series of break-and-enters: WPS

    Windsor Police
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect they say is connected to a string of break-and-enters.

    Between Nov. 4 and Nov. 7, police responded to three reports of break-ins or attempted break-ins at businesses and non-profits in Windsor.

    According to police, these incidents resulted in, “significant damage to property as well as the theft of multiple license plates, clothing, and other items.”

    Each incident involved a man with the same description, police say.

    On the evening of Nov. 7, officers located and arrested the 46-year-old suspect in a parking lot in the 5500 block of Lassaline Avenue.

    The accused faces the following charges:

    • Theft not exceeding $5,000 (x 3)
    • Break-and-enter - place other than a dwelling
    • Attempted break-and-enter - place other than a dwelling (x 2)
    • Possession of break-and-enter tools (x 3)
    • Wearing a disguise to commit an offence
    • Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000
    • Possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News