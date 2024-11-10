Suspect charged in connection to series of break-and-enters: WPS
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect they say is connected to a string of break-and-enters.
Between Nov. 4 and Nov. 7, police responded to three reports of break-ins or attempted break-ins at businesses and non-profits in Windsor.
According to police, these incidents resulted in, “significant damage to property as well as the theft of multiple license plates, clothing, and other items.”
Each incident involved a man with the same description, police say.
On the evening of Nov. 7, officers located and arrested the 46-year-old suspect in a parking lot in the 5500 block of Lassaline Avenue.
The accused faces the following charges:
- Theft not exceeding $5,000 (x 3)
- Break-and-enter - place other than a dwelling
- Attempted break-and-enter - place other than a dwelling (x 2)
- Possession of break-and-enter tools (x 3)
- Wearing a disguise to commit an offence
- Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
Donald Trump has said he wouldn’t be a dictator — 'except for Day 1.' According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House.
Racist text messages referencing slavery raise alarms in multiple states and prompt investigations
Racist text messages invoking slavery raised alarm across the country this week after they were sent to Black men, women and students, including middle schoolers, prompting inquiries by the FBI and other agencies.
Mysterious black balls that washed up on Sydney beach were foul-smelling mini 'fatbergs'
The black balls – initially thought to be made of tar – were actually mini "fatbergs," made up of human feces, methamphetamine, human hair, fatty acids, and food waste, among hundreds of other vile and befuddling substances.
LSU criticized after bringing caged live tiger into stadium before defeat to Alabama
No. 15 LSU has been criticized for unveiling a live caged tiger in its stadium for the first time in almost a decade before they were routed 42-13 by No. 11 Alabama in their SEC showdown.
King Charles III and Kate attend remembrance events as both slowly return to duty
King Charles III led the nation Sunday in a two-minute silence in remembrance of fallen service personnel in central London as the Princess of Wales looked on, a further sign the royal family is slowly returning to normal at the end of a year in which two of the most popular royals were sidelined by cancer.
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
Paris to deploy 4,000 police officers for France-Israel soccer match following violence in Amsterdam
Paris police said Sunday that 4,000 officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed for a France-Israel soccer match to ensure security in and around the stadium and on public transportation a week after violence against Israeli fans in Amsterdam.
Cornwall, Ont. prepares for potential influx of asylum seekers following U.S. election
As the possibility of mass deportations looms following Donald Trump's re-election on Tuesday, border towns like the City of Cornwall are preparing for a potential influx of asylum seekers.
Remembrance Day: What's open and closed in Canada?
While banks and post offices will be closed nationwide on Remembrance Day, shops and businesses could be open depending on where you live in Canada.
