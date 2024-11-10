Suspect charged in connection to series of break-and-enters: WPS

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect they say is connected to a string of break-and-enters.

Between Nov. 4 and Nov. 7, police responded to three reports of break-ins or attempted break-ins at businesses and non-profits in Windsor.

According to police, these incidents resulted in, “significant damage to property as well as the theft of multiple license plates, clothing, and other items.”

Each incident involved a man with the same description, police say.

On the evening of Nov. 7, officers located and arrested the 46-year-old suspect in a parking lot in the 5500 block of Lassaline Avenue.

The accused faces the following charges:

Theft not exceeding $5,000 (x 3)

Break-and-enter - place other than a dwelling

Attempted break-and-enter - place other than a dwelling (x 2)

Possession of break-and-enter tools (x 3)

Wearing a disguise to commit an offence

Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service