Windsor

    Suspect arrested in department store arson

    Windsor police have identified and arrested a suspect in connection to an arson at a department store in the city’s east end.

    Police were called to a department store in the 7500 block of Tecumseh Road East on Sept. 13 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports someone had intentionally set a rack of clothes on fire.

    Fire crews arrived to the scene and put out the blaze. There were no injuries as a result.

    Police obtained and released surveillance footage of the suspect at the scene and have since identified him after reaching out for the public’s assistance.

    The 35-year-old was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with arson and disregard for human life.

