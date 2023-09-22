Arson suspect sought after clothing rack fire at east Windsor store

News -

Windsor police are asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect in connection to an arson at an east Windsor department store.

On Sept. 13 around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a department store in the 7500 block of Tecumseh Rd. E. after police say an individual intentionally lit a rack of clothing on fire.

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE⁰Case #: 23-106790⁰Suspect sought in arson investigation⁰⁰The Windsor Police Service is seeking the community’s assistance to identify a suspect in connection to an arson.https://t.co/Ym6cpjwxsp pic.twitter.com/H041QOIzAG — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 22, 2023

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze. No one was physically injured because of the incident.

Officers say they obtained video surveillance footage of the suspect at the scene.

The suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion, approximately 6’4”, slender build, brown hair, and a clean-shaven face. At the time of the incident, he wore dark blue jeans, a zip-up sweater with white detailing along the sleeves, a black ball cap with lime green decals, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.