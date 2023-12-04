Suspect arrested after allegedly stealing more than $10K in designer sunglasses

Windsor police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins at businesses throughout the city last month.

The Target Base Unit launched an investigation into a number of reports of break-ins and attempted break-ins between Nov. 18 and 27. In all but one incident, the suspect smashed the glass to get inside the business, police say.

During one break-in, police say more than $10,000 in designer sunglasses were stolen from a store in the 7700 block of Wyandotte Street East. In two other incidents, the suspect was unable to get inside but the business was damaged during the attempt.

Police were able to identify the suspect after an “extensive investigation” and arrested the 37-year-old on Dec. 1 in the 600 block of Charles Street.

Police have charged the suspect with:

Break and enter to a business (x 2)

Attempted break-and-enter at a place other than a dwelling (x 2)

Theft under $5,000

Wearing a face mask or disguise (x 4)

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited (x 3)

They were also arrested on outstanding warrants for an unrelated investigation.

Police say the break-in investigation remains ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com