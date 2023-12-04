Suspect arrested after allegedly stealing more than $10K in designer sunglasses
Windsor police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins at businesses throughout the city last month.
The Target Base Unit launched an investigation into a number of reports of break-ins and attempted break-ins between Nov. 18 and 27. In all but one incident, the suspect smashed the glass to get inside the business, police say.
During one break-in, police say more than $10,000 in designer sunglasses were stolen from a store in the 7700 block of Wyandotte Street East. In two other incidents, the suspect was unable to get inside but the business was damaged during the attempt.
Police were able to identify the suspect after an “extensive investigation” and arrested the 37-year-old on Dec. 1 in the 600 block of Charles Street.
Police have charged the suspect with:
- Break and enter to a business (x 2)
- Attempted break-and-enter at a place other than a dwelling (x 2)
- Theft under $5,000
- Wearing a face mask or disguise (x 4)
- Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited (x 3)
They were also arrested on outstanding warrants for an unrelated investigation.
Police say the break-in investigation remains ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
WATCH
WATCH Fire closes section of Riverside Drive East
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies.
Speaker Fergus apologizes, faces calls to resign over 'personal' video played at Ontario Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, but two opposition parties say that's not enough and are now calling for him to resign over his 'unacceptable' participation in a partisan event.
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
NDP calling on Liberals to establish special immigration measures to help Canadians with families in Gaza
The federal NDP is urging the Liberals to immediately create special immigration measures to allow the evacuation of extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents in Gaza.
WATCH Virus season: 'High risk' of transmission, warns Ontario's top doctor
As respiratory season gets underway, Ontario's top doctor is urging the public to get vaccinated and warning the province is entering a time of 'high risk of transmission' at a time where COVID-19 and RSV cases are on the rise.
Lawyer for families of Bernardo victims wants different prison transfer rules for violent offenders
Tim Danson, the lawyer and legal counsel for the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, who were killed by Paul Bernardo, is calling for changes to the way prison transfers are handled for violent offenders.
WATCH LIVE NDP agriculture critic says he's not impressed by grocers' plans to stabilize prices
New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor says he has reviewed the major grocers' plans to stabilize prices, and he's unimpressed by what is in them. MacGregor spoke to reporters Monday afternoon ahead of a committee appearance by Michael Medline, the president and CEO of Empire Company Ltd., which owns Sobeys and other grocery store chains.
Women are increasingly 'their own boss' in Canada. Here's why
A new report by Statistics Canada shows a growing trend of self-employment among women and how, after 30 years, some jobs continue to allow them to be their own boss.
Unity Acquisitions snaps up much of toy store Mastermind, 18 stores to close
Ailing toy retailer Mastermind GP Inc. says it has reached a deal to sell the bulk of its business to a company representing three big names in the Canadian retail world.
Kitchener
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Mastermind closing 18 stores including Cambridge location
Mastermind has reached a deal to the sell the bulk of its business, but 18 locations including its Cambridge store, will be closing.
-
What happens to Kitchener councillor seat after Aislinn Clancy’s MPP win?
Aislinn Clancy will have to resign as councillor after winning the Kitchener Centre byelection last week. Here's what will happen to her seat on city council.
London
-
Allegedly impaired driver charged after crashing into hydro pole
A 67-year-old man from St. Thomas is facing multiple charges after he allegedly drove impaired over the weekend and crashed into an Elgin County hydro pole.
-
Western students demand better security after Muslim women allegedly spat on
In a statement, a Western spokesperson confirmed an individual faces two counts of assault and has been banned from campus, but the statement did not reveal if they were a student.
-
Bat and knife involved in assault at Christmas Village festivities: Police
When officers arrived, they learned several young people were chased by a person with a baseball bat and the same person also showed a knife while interacting with kids.
Barrie
-
Attempted Muskoka cottage break-in foiled by cameras
An attempted break-in in cottage country has police looking for two suspects.
-
Vandals target Barrie family, slashing tires, damaging four vehicles
A Barrie man is speaking out after three of his family's vehicles and a neighbour's car were vandalized Saturday night.
-
Canadian military member faces unprecedented prosecution for alleged sexual assault at CFB Borden
An unprecedented prosecution is underway in a Barrie criminal courtroom against an active member of the Canadian military accused of sexually assaulting a female soldier while at Canadian Forces Base Borden in 2018.
Northern Ontario
-
New Liskeard man charged with attempted murder in shooting
A 29-year-old northern Ontario man is in custody and facing attempted murder and firearms-related charges following an incident in Temiskaming Shores late last week.
-
Sault driver charged with operation causing death in fatal September collision
Police have laid criminal charges against the driver of a pickup truck involved in a September collision in the Sault that killed a pregnant woman.
-
Police say Sudbury driver was impaired, had stolen credit card and gave a false name
A motorist pulled over for impaired driving Sunday morning in Sudbury had stolen credit card information and hard drugs in the vehicle.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating online shooting threats at Orleans high school
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating shooting threat messages that were sent to students at Garneau Catholic High School in Orléans.
-
Toronto bus company no show for Ottawa pro-Israel rally participants, UJA says
A Jewish organization says a bus service contracted to transport community members from Toronto to Ottawa for a pro-Israel rally did not show.
-
Large pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill to show solidarity, decry antisemitism
Prominent Jewish groups rallied on Parliament Hill Monday afternoon in solidarity with Israel.
Toronto
-
'A lot' of COVID-19, flu circulating in Ontario right now: Moore
Ontario's top doctor says there is 'a lot' of COVID-19 circulating in the province right now, and levels of both that virus and influenza are on the rise.
-
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose.
-
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies.
Montreal
-
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
-
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies.
-
Schools closed, more than 100,000 lose electricity as snow falls in Quebec
Service is slowly being restored to homes in Quebec after nearly 25 cm of snow fell across the province.
Atlantic
-
Sticky, weighty snow totals more than 20 cm for parts of the Maritimes
There were snowy roads and plenty of work for snow blowers and shovels for parts of the Maritimes on Monday as the region contends with the first heavy snowfall of December.
-
Many N.S. schools closed, more than a thousand without power due to heavy snow
Many Nova Scotians woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday morning which caused school closures, slippery roads and power outages.
-
Fellow Maritime musicians remember Myles Goodwyn
While attempting to sum up the life and career of Myles Goodwyn’s, five-time ECMA award winner Charlie A’Court said April Wine, which was led by Goodwyn, showed the world the high-level of music talent produced in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg seeing spike in shoplifting incidents: police
Winnipeg is seeing a 44 per cent spike in shoplifting incidents this year.
-
Chad Allan, founding member of Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 80
Celebrated musician Chad Allan, who carved a place in Canadian rock music history as co-founder of iconic bands the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. He was 80.
-
‘It’s just devastating’: Family and friends remember slain victims in Langside shooting
Dozens of friends and family members gathered outside 143 Langside Street Sunday to remember the lives of their loved ones lost in last week’s deadly shooting.
Calgary
-
Calgary Catholic School District's delayed entry pilot cancelled
A pilot plan to change the daily school hours for students enrolled in the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) has been grounded, the board says.
-
Invasive ‘super pigs' encroaching on Alberta's mountain parks, experts warn
Experts are warning that Canada's "super pigs" – a crossbreed of wild boars and domestic pigs – are quickly encroaching on mountain parks and communities in Alberta.
-
Drugs, guns and body armour seized from southwest Calgary home after shooting
Calgary police say a shooting in the community of Woodlands last month led to the seizure of almost $300,000 in illegal drugs and a handful of guns.
Edmonton
-
Alberta minister's son in critical condition after crash
The youngest children of an Alberta minister were injured in a crash last Friday.
-
St. Albert woman killed in Highway 28 crash
A 30-year-old woman from St. Albert was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 28 east of Morinville Monday morning.
-
Driver of stolen car hit by Valley Line Southeast train sought by police
The person who ran away after crashing into a Valley Line Southeast LRT train Monday morning was driving a stolen vehicle, according to Edmonton Police Service.
Vancouver
-
Southern B.C. braces for heavy rain as atmospheric river makes landfall
An atmospheric river has made landfall in southern British Columbia, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
Highway 1 in Fraser Canyon to close as storm approaches
A stretch of Highway 1 in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon will be closed overnight Monday, as an atmospheric river is expected to douse the region.
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.