Suspect allegedly steals $6,000 in tools from Merlin, Ont. home

Chatham-Kent police say a Merlin, Ont. home was broken into overnight Friday, suspects allegedly stole about $6,000 worth of goods.

Police say an unknown suspect or suspects forced their way into the home causing $1,000 in damage and taking $6,000 in tools and electronics.

The residents were not home at the time of the incident. When the resident returned home they contacted police after discovering some items were missing.

A scenes of crime officers attended the scene. Suspects were seen on the surveillance system.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Danica Quenneville at danicaq@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. #87312