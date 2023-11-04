WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect allegedly steals $6,000 in tools from Merlin, Ont. home

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

    Chatham-Kent police say a Merlin, Ont. home was broken into overnight Friday, suspects allegedly stole about $6,000 worth of goods.

    Police say an unknown suspect or suspects forced their way into the home causing $1,000 in damage and taking $6,000 in tools and electronics.

    The residents were not home at the time of the incident. When the resident returned home they contacted police after discovering some items were missing.

    A scenes of crime officers attended the scene. Suspects were seen on the surveillance system.

    The investigation remains ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Danica Quenneville at danicaq@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. #87312 

