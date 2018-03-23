

About 600 City of Windsor employees made the “Sunshine List” for 2017.

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent officials released the municipalities’ annual salary disclosure lists on Friday.

To make the cut, employees must earn more than $100,000 per year.

The highest paid City of Windsor employee is CAO Onorio Colucci, who collected $247,144. Mayor Drew Dilkens earned $109,928.

Windsor police Chief Al Frederick made $241,086. There were 360 members of the Windsor Police force on the list.

In 2016, Windsor had 621 employees on the list compared to 640 employees in 2015.

In Chatham-Kent, 228 employees earned over $100,000 in 2017. The list includes 126 members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service and 43 members of the Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services.

CAO Donald Shropshire made $219,651 last year while Police Chief Gary Conn earned $212,796 and Fire Paramedic Chief Robert J. Crawford took home $170,891.

Chatham-Kent Medical Officer of Health David Colby earned $227,526 in 2017.

At Windsor Regional Hospital, 315 employees made more than $100,000 last year compared to 241 in 2016. CEO David Musyj was the top earner at $430,941.

At Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, close to 50 people broke the $100,000 salary mark in 2017. CEO Janice Kaffer earned about $300,000, plus close to $12,000 in taxable benefits while Chief Financial Officer Marie Campagna earned about $225,000.

Also, on the so-called Sunshine List, EnWin CEO Helga Riedel earned about $255,000 in 2017.

The outgoing President of the University of Windsor, Dr. Alan Wildeman, made $401,000 including taxable benefits last year. More than 600 people at the University earned more than $100,000 in 2017. In fact, 45 people at post-secondary institution made more than $200,000.

At St. Clair College, there are close to 200 employees who earned over $100,000 last year. President Patti France topped the list at about $282,000.