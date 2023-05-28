Sunshine continues to dominate the forecast

It’s a literal sun-day in the Rose City.

Sunday is mainly sunny with a high of 26 degrees. A few clouds will come our way this evening and into the night, with a cool still in the double digits at about 10 degrees.

To start your workweek, Monday will stay sunny and be even hotter with a high reaching 29 degrees. Monday night, clear and on the warmer side with a low of 14 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny. High 27.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29.

Friday: Sunny. High 30.

Saturday: Sunny. High 28.