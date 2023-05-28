Sunshine continues to dominate the forecast
It’s a literal sun-day in the Rose City.
Sunday is mainly sunny with a high of 26 degrees. A few clouds will come our way this evening and into the night, with a cool still in the double digits at about 10 degrees.
To start your workweek, Monday will stay sunny and be even hotter with a high reaching 29 degrees. Monday night, clear and on the warmer side with a low of 14 degrees.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny. High 27.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.
Thursday: Sunny. High 29.
Friday: Sunny. High 30.
Saturday: Sunny. High 28.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the U.S. is coming after their haul
Less than two months after he pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol, Texas resident Daniel Goodwyn appeared on Tucker Carlson's then-Fox News show and promoted a website where supporters could donate money to Goodwyn and other rioters whom the site called 'political prisoners.'
Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green
Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.
Prediabetes: The younger you are, the higher the risk of dementia
People who develop prediabetes when they’re younger are likely to have a higher risk for dementia in later life, a new U.S. study has found.
Running through middle age can keep brain healthy and neurons wired: study
Exercising as you age can help maintain memory and fight cognitive decline, according to a new study.
Erdogan holds lead in unofficial count in Turkiye's presidential runoff
Preliminary, unofficial results from Turkish news agencies showed incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead with over 95 per cent of ballot boxes counted in a presidential runoff that will decide whether the country's longtime leader stretches his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.
Russia launched 'largest drone attack' on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; 1 killed
Ukraine's capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia's war, local officials said, as Kyiv prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding on Sunday. At least one person was killed.
Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt
Several Jewish groups, politicians and an alliance of civil society groups gathered for a memorial ceremony and a protest rally against a concert by Roger Waters in Frankfurt on Sunday evening.
Attorney for 11-year-old Mississippi boy shot by police says there's 'no way' he could have been mistaken for an adult
An attorney for an 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by a police officer after he called 911 for help said Thursday there was 'no way' the boy could have been mistaken for an adult.
Kitchener
Three-vehicle crash in Wellington County leaves one dead
One person has died following a three vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Wellington County.
Eric Idle gets on stage for Monty Python's Spamalot at Stratford Festival
The Stratford Festival is no stranger to star power, but those experiencing Monty Python's Spamalot got a lot more than they paid for.
London
It’s a literal sun-day in the Forest City.
Trades Awareness event held in London, Ont.
London, Ont.’s local Labourer's International Union of North America hosted its first Trades Awareness Day on Saturday.
Barrie
Thousands cast their ballots in community-referendum on hospital privatization in Ontario
A "community-led" referendum is asking thousands of Ontarians to weigh in on whether the privatization of the province's healthcare system is good for the future.
All cats rescued, donations needed after fire at Oro-Medonte animal shelter
After a devastating fire at an Oro-Medonte animal shelter, all missing cats have been accounted for.
Ontario police reveal new development in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the Ontario woman who disappeared in January 2022.
Northern Ontario
Timmins hosts annual Khalsa Day Parade, welcomes future Sikh police officer
A Sikh police cadet, originally from Brampton, used his one paid day of leave to attend the second annual Khalsa Day Parade in Timmins. He says the establishment of a Sikh Gurdwara in the city that was a major factor in his decision to accept a job with the Timmins Police Service.
Officials report seven active forest fires in the northeast region
There are six new forest fires confirmed in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Saturday evening, bringing the active number of fires in the region to seven.
Ontario community battles to keep emergency department from closing for good
A community in Ontario’s cottage country is facing the permanent closure of its local hospital's Emergency Room.
Ottawa
Canadian woman among top finishers at Ottawa Marathon
A Canadian woman is among the top finishers at the Tartan Ottawa International Marathon Sunday.
Two seriously injured in crash in Pontiac, Que.
Two people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the Pontiac region of Quebec early Sunday morning.
Mayoral run: Ottawa mayor exceeds marathon fundraiser goal for housing project
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe has raised more than $26,000 toward repairs to a local supportive housing facility that was severely damaged by a February flood. Sutcliffe ran the Tartan Ottawa International Marathon, finishing with a time of 3:54:06.
Toronto
Victim rushed to hospital following early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person was rushed to hospital following an early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Animal advocates call for alternatives to coyotes, foxes in Ontario dog training areas
Advocates are hoping the Ontario government will consider alternatives to the use of wild animals in off-leash dog areas for the purpose of tracking as officials push forward with a proposal to expand training areas in the province.
Montreal
Heightened forest fire risk as Quebec approaches week of hot weather
With hot weather forecasted across Quebec this week, the province's forest fire agency is advising the public not to light outdoor fires until at least Thursday.
Two dead, three injured after head-on collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships
Two women are dead and three people, including children, are injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Quebec's Eastern Townships on Saturday night. The collision occurred at about 11:45 p.m. near Farnham, about 60 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
WATCH: Baby falcons hatching atop Montreal tower
It's a joyous day for Eve, resident falcon at the Université de Montreal: her babies are hatching. The event is being live-streamed on Sunday from a nest box atop the 23rd floor of a tower on campus.
Atlantic
Wildfire near Barrington Lake, N.S., burning out of control
A sizeable wildfire is burning out of control in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia.
Man airlifted to Halifax hospital after Cape Breton collision: police
A man was airlifted to a Halifax hospital Saturday after a motor vehicle collision in the River Ryan area of Cape Breton, N.S.
N.B. premier calls for calm amid review of policy on sexual orientation in schools
New Brunswick's premier is calling for calm as the province launches a contentious review of a policy on sexual orientation in schools.
Winnipeg
RCMP investigating possible drowning at Whiteshell Provincial Park
A Winnipeg boy may have drowned at Whiteshell Provincial Park, according to RCMP.
RCMP looking for missing Chemawawin 17-year-old
RCMP in Chemawawin First Nation are searching for a missing teenager from the area.
Pigrome impresses as Blue Bombers edge Elks 25-23 in CFL pre-season clash
EDMONTON -- Tyrrell Pigrome's first taste of CFL action was pretty sweet.
Calgary
Dump truck tips over in northwest Calgary
Three people were taken to hospital as a precaution after a dump truck tipped over in the northwest Saturday.
A new Battle of Alberta? Surge top Stingers in season opening victory
The Calgary Surge era was inaugurated with a win Saturday, as the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) squad defeated the Edmonton Stingers 74-70.
Calgary Marathon causes road and parking lot closures, bus route detours
The marathon is on Sunday, resulting in a number of street and parking lot closures and bus route detours.
Edmonton
Wildfire danger remains high in northern Alberta, but firefighters making progress
The number of wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forest areas has continued to drop.
'It was just adorable': Grade 1 students surprise departing firefighters with special goodbye gifts
An Edmonton Grade 1 class was at the Edmonton International Airport Saturday to give a crew of wildland firefighters handmade thank-you cards and wish them well on their way back to New Brunswick.
'More connected': Researchers looking at growing food under solar panels
Lawns, backyards and roofs could be used to produce both solar power and fresh vegetables, University of Alberta researchers say.
Vancouver
‘A crime of passion’: Bizarre B.C. bakery break-in caught on camera
The owner of a cake shop in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood braced for the worst when she found her store had been broken into Friday morning. But what she found captured by a security camera was a break-in beyond her wildest imagination.
Brazen shooting prompts Mounties to host public outreach event
Ten days after shots rang out at a busy Coquitlam shopping complex in broad daylight, Coquitlam RCMP held a public outreach event to address public concerns.
Several multiple sclerosis drugs covered by Pharmacare in every province except B.C.
Deborah Stefanek's doctor recommended she take a new medication called Kisempta to treat her relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis. She was shocked to learn every province in Canada covers Kisempta under their Pharmacare plans except B.C.