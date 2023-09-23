Windsor

    • Sunny weekend in store, before autumn rain makes an appearance

    A foggy sunrise is seen in Essex, Ont. on the morning of Sept. 21, 2023. (Source: Ryan Horvath) A foggy sunrise is seen in Essex, Ont. on the morning of Sept. 21, 2023. (Source: Ryan Horvath)

    The first weekend of autumn will be a beautiful one in the Rose City with warm temperatures and sunshine. But autumn rain will be making its first appearance later this week.

    On Saturday night, Windsor can expect clear skies and sustained winds of 30 km/h, and a low of 13 C.

    For the latter half of the workweek, there will be mainly sunny skies, and sustained winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high will reach 23 C, feeling like 26 with the humidity.

    Overnight Sunday, cloud cover will increase with a low of 16 C.

    For the beginning of the workweek, Windsor will see cloudy skies of a low of 23 C, while overnight it will be cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11 C.

     

    Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast

    Saturday night: Clear. Wind northeast 30 km/h. Low 13.

    Sunday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

    Monday: Cloudy. High 23.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High 20.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22. 

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie

    The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.

    Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent

    Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News