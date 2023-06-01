Sun, heat and humidity push through Windsor-Essex

No break yet when it comes to the sunshine and heat in Windsor-Essex

There is a slight chance of showers on Saturday but the warmth continues through the weekend and into next week.

Temperatures do drop a little bit heading into next week but still slightly above seasonal with a few cloudy periods.

Thursday: Sunny. High 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 17.

Friday: Sunny. High 33. Humidex 37. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.