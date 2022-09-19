'Sudden death' investigation launched in Chatham-Kent: OPP

OPP are looking for information after a “sudden death” on Highway 40 in Chatham-Kent.

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuck says on Monday, Sept. 19 around 7:30 a.m., Elgin County OPP were contacted by the Chatham Kent Police Service after officers located a deceased person on Hwy 40 in Chatham-Kent.

Police say the identity is not being released pending notification of kin.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team is continuing to investigate.

#Hwy40 is closed between Pine Line and Eberts Line as the #OPP continue to investigate a sudden death. Did YOU see anyone walking along Hwy 40 between 530 to 730am this morning? Please call police at 1-888-310-1122 or @tipsstthomas at 1-800-222-8477. @ElginCounty #ElginOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/YuY75EPMZw — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 19, 2022

Around 11 a.m., police predicted the closure is expected to last for about eight hours to allow for investigation.

Investigators are looking to speak to any members of the public that may have observed an individual walking along Hwy 40 between Pine Line and Eberts Line between 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with information can call police at 1-888-310-1122 or @tipsstthomas at 1-800-222-8477.